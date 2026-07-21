Report: Marxist Activist Campaigns Against Virginia AI Data Center Raise Foreign Influence Concerns

A Marxist organizer who is opposing the development of an AI data center in Virginia is also tied to the Party of Socialism (PSL), a Marxist-Leninist group that has been tied to a Chinese-linked network, Fox News reported, citing digital records.

Self-described “organizer” with PSL Jack Tensley testified against the center before the Frederick County Planning Commission in January.

“My really big fear here is the security risk. We have infrastructure attacks and failures, cyberattacks that happen — I want to know if this puts a target on the back of Frederick County,” Tensley said. “I see a lot of risk here.”

Per the report, his testimony is “emblematic of larger questions about data center expansion.”

“As America races to build the infrastructure needed to power artificial intelligence, community fights over zoning and electricity have raised concerns that larger political groups are attempting to amplify opposition to U.S. AI infrastructure through local influence campaigns,” Fox New reporter Leo Briceno wrote.

PSL in particular, which states that its mission is to “carry out the struggle for socialism inside the United States,” has ties to Shanghai-based businessman Neville Roy Singham, the Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI), a nonpartisan cryptocurrency think tank, found. Singham, 72, is reported to have ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and has funneled $278 million into many nonprofits over the past decade which regularly organize anti-ICE, anti-Israel, and pro-Iran demonstrations, according to the report.

According to BPI, PSL has organized anti-data center campaigns in at least 14 states so far.

Some lawmakers, including Sen. Ton Cotton (R-AR) have urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigation Beijing-based Singham’s network.

“Alarming reports indicate that a network of foreign actors, led by the Chinese Communist Party, is attempting to manipulate U.S. policy and public opinion on data centers,” Cotton wrote to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“Among them is a network of U.S. nonprofits funded by Neville Roy Singham, a Shanghai-based American expatriate under U.S.-government scrutiny for his ties to the Chinese Communists,” he continued.

The report notes that it is unclear if Singham directly funds PSL. But BPI rebuked the organization as a political arm for opposing data center construction.

“PSL functions as the movement’s ground game — supplying rallies, petitions, public hearings local candidates and neighborhood organizing necessary to stop projects on the ground,” BPI wrote.

As for Tensley, he has previously donated to politicians including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), FEC records reportedly indicate.

He is reportedly affiliated with Protect Frederick County from Data Center Development and signed a petition to urge the county board of supervisors to reject data center development plans.

The board voted last month 10-0 to deny the center’s application for a 220-acre development in Clearbrook. The board also voted 7-1 to reject another 71.8-acre project in Winchester, according to the report.

Tensley did not respond to the outlet’s requests for comment by time of publication.