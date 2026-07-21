Montana: 14-Year-Old Ropes Drowning Man to Save His Life

A 14-year-old “ranch kid” has been making headlines after he roped a drowning man in the Yellowstone River to save his life.

The incident occurred in Big Timber, Montana, over the Fourth of July weekend as young Jory Thomas was practicing rope loops while visiting his grandparents’ campground. When Thomas heard what sounded like a man screaming nearby, he immediately sprang into action, utilizing his ranch skillsets in service of saving a life.

“Within seconds, the Montana ranch kid emptied his pockets, splashed across a side channel and waded chest-deep into the river,” Cowboy State Daily reported. “Then he did something he’d spent the past year practicing on calves. This time, he roped a drowning man.”

Jory had the man safely on shore by the time Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, after his father called 911.

“My opinion, Jory saved the individual’s life, 100%,” Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg told Cowboy State Daily. “Had Jory not acted, I believe the chances of this individual not making it to shore were very slim.”’

The man nearly drowned after his boat struck a bridge, tossing him and two others overboard. While the other two made it to shore, the man struggled and may have very likely drowned had the 14-year-old rancher not come to his rescue.

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“This current was pretty fast then, and he was moving pretty quickly,” Jory told KTVQ. “Only thing I could focus on was helping him get out of the water because I didn’t want to see anyone go in front of me.”

Sheriff Ronneberg said he does not believe the man would have survived much longer without Jory’s help.

“I’m not sure how close the individual was to being ‘lost,’ but in my experience such things happen faster than you might guess they can,” he said.