GOP Rep. Massie on Calls for Censorship to Prevent Bank Runs: ‘That’s Their Go-to Now for the Democrats’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Tonight,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) reacted to an allegation that Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) suggested censorship as a means to prevent runs on banking institutions.

The Kentucky Republican confirmed the interaction on a conference call, adding that the censorship tactic has become a “go-to” for the Democratic Party.

“I do hear something that was said on a call with you today,” host Jesse Watters said. “Someone said you’re not even allowed to talk about bank runs. Is that true?”

“Yes, there was a senator — I believe it was Mark Kelly, who asked if we had a good program to censor this stuff at social media, to censor information, so there wouldn’t be a run on the banks,” Massie replied. “The problem is that he didn’t say he wanted to censor false or foreign information. He kind of left it open-ended. And I mean, that’s chilling to me. That’s their go-to now for the Democrats. Let’s censor our way to a solution.’

“Censor and print — that’s basically the deal,” Watters replied.

