Graham: ‘What Would Ronald Reagan Do Right Now? He Would Start Shooting Russian Planes Down’

On Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on FNC’s “Hannity” to react to the alleged Russian jet-U.S. drone collision near Crimea over the Black Sea earlier in the day.

The South Carolina U.S. Senator asked how former President Ronald Reagan would have handled it and suggested the United States take a more forceful approach with its response.

“They shot down our drone. What should our answer be?” host Sean Hannity asked.

“Well, we should hold them accountable and say that if you ever get near another U.S. flying in international waters, your airplane would be shot down,” Graham responded. “What would Ronald Reagan do right now? He would start shooting Russian planes down if they were threatening our assets.”

“American foreign policy is in free fall. I can’t add much to what you’ve said,” he continued. “All I can tell you is that on multiple fronts. We’re in a dangerous situation. Weakness breeds provocation. The spy balloon over the United States shooting down an American drone, multi-million dollar drone, they know they can get away with it. Mexico is blaming us for the fentanyl crisis, and Joe Biden is like a deer in the headlights. He needs to up his game quickly.”

