Dem Sen. Kelly: Biden Doesn’t ‘Have a Plan for when Title 42 Goes Away’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) stated that, even though the Biden administration wants to lift Title 42, the Biden administration still doesn’t “have a plan for when Title 42 goes away.” Kelly also maintained that the situation on the border is “still a crisis” despite some recent improvements due to changes in the asylum process.

Host Bret Baier asked, “Obviously, it’s a key issue for Arizona. You’ve pushed back on the administration sometimes. Do you think that your pushback has been enough on that front, as far as saying to the administration, we’re not getting it done?”

Kelly answered, “Yeah, on Title 42, they want to lift Title 42. They don’t have a plan for when Title 42 goes away. I still don’t think they have a plan. So, this is a process of me pushing the administration and sometimes getting results and also having to drop legislation.”

Kelly also stated that changes to the asylum process made by the Biden administration have improved the situation on the border, but there’s “still a crisis. And we’ve got more to do.” And maintained that “The border’s a crisis. And it’s been a crisis for my entire time in office.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett