Van Jones: Trump Is a ‘Sinister Ferris Bueller’ Who Gets Away with Stuff

CNN commentator Van Jones said Monday on “Erin Burnett OutFront” that former President Donald Trump is like a “sinister Ferris Bueller,” getting away with stuff.

Burnett said, “So Van Trump, obviously, is raising money off of all this. You know, there’s reporting that he wants to be handcuffed. He thinks this is all great for him. Or at least he’s pretending he thinks that it’s all great for him. If they don’t indict, obviously, that’s a win for him in certain ways. If they do, he thinks it’s a win for him in other ways. Is it a win-win?”

Jones said, “You know, that means it’s Wednesday. In other words, like, that’s the Donald Trump phenomenon, like whatever happens, he figured out some way to make it work for him. He’s like — he’s like a sinister Ferris Bueller. You know what I mean? He just gets away with stuff, and it just drives people nuts.”

He added, “but the idea that he’s fundraising off of this, what about the false advertising? He says. I’m going to get arrested on Tuesday, send me money. Everybody sending the money. He’s not arrested. I mean, he’s just he’s unbelievable with the stuff he gets away with.”

