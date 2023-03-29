RESTRICT Act Co-Sponsor Graham: ‘I Don’t Think I Support the RESTRICT Act’ It Could Go Beyond Safeguarding Data from China

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of the listed co-sponsors of the RESTRICT Act, said he doesn’t think he supports the RESTRICT Act, his co-sponsorship of the legislation “Makes me look bad. I don’t know a better explanation. My bad” and vowed that if the bill goes beyond protecting American data from the CCP, he’ll admit error.

Graham said, “I don’t think I support the RESTRICT Act.”

Host Jesse Watters then asked, “You don’t support this? Because you were named as one of the supporters. Because this is garbage.”

Graham responded, “Well, is this the one — there [are] two bills out there. One allows a review of businesses that are connected to China, gives the secretary the ability to protect our data. Is that the RESTRICT Act?”

Watters responded, “We’ve got S. 686 right here, March 7. And we’ve got a bunch of Republicans supporting it. Because this thing is crazy town. You don’t want the government looking into your private phone.”

Graham then said, “No, I don’t, and they can’t.”

He added, “The Constitution trumps the statute. So, let me come back and give you a better explanation. Here’s the problem as I see it: China is the parent company of TikTok, and my nieces like TikTok. I don’t mind them using TikTok. I just don’t want the Chinese government to seize all their data and manipulate the information America sees for political purposes. China is helping drug cartels in Mexico. China is not a friend. The Chinese espionage is at an all-time high against American business interests. So, I want to push back against China, but within a constitutional framework. You’re right about that. So, you’ve made these allegations and I will come answer better next time.”

Watters then said, “[O]n Congress.gov, you’re listed as one of the co-sponsors of this thing.”

After the two joked about whether his chief of staff is doing everything for him like Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), Watters stated, “This thing is nuts, and it’s going to get abused like it always does. So, we’ve got to clean this up. Can we clean this up?”

Graham answered, “Well, yeah. I mean, number one: I owe you a better explanation than I’m giving you. Sen. John Thune’s (R-SD) got a bill to make sure the secretary of commerce can deal with this, not just TikTok, but the general idea that China — we’re under attack by China. Now, that’s a fact. The Chinese Communist Party is stealing American data, espionage against American businesses is at an all-time high. According to the FBI, it’s the number one challenge they face. China’s providing drug precursors to make fentanyl in Mexico that’s killing Americans. So, yeah, I’m definitely going to push back against China being able to steal your data, but I want to do it in a constitutionally-sound manner. So, the problem is real with China. But the solution can be more damaging than the problem…and constitutionally, we can’t do all the things you just said. So, let me get back with you.”

Watters then cut in to say, “Get back with me, because you co-sponsored it two days ago, Senator.”

Graham responded, “Makes me look bad. I don’t know a better explanation. My bad. But I will say this about China: China is really a threat to America at multiple levels. The fentanyl coming in from Mexico, they have a direct link to that. It’s coming out of China. I want to make Mexican drug cartels foreign terrorist organizations. I want to protect American data from Chinese manipulation by the Communist Party. That’s my intent. And if this bill doesn’t — it goes beyond that, I will come on your show and say, my bad.”

