Asa Hutchinson: I Am Running for President

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he is running for president of the United States in the 2024 election.

Anchor Jonathan Karl asked, “Are you running?”

Hutchinson said, “I have made a decision, and my decision is I’m going to run for president of the United States. While the formal announcement will be later in April, I wanted to make clear that to you, Jonathan, I am going to be. The reason is I’ve traveled the country for six months. I hear people talk about the leadership out of our country, and I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts. That inspires me when I see everyday Americans just saying, give us good leadership, give us common sense, consistent conservatism and optimism about our great country. That inspires me. I believe I can be that kind of leader for the people of America.”

Karl said, “You got a lot of experience. You’ve been a prosecutor, you’ve been a member of Congress, you’ve been a governor, you’ve been director of the DEA, but most people outside of Arkansas don’t know you. How do you break through?”

Hutchinson said, “Hard work and messaging. I’ve spent time in Iowa, and I love the response I get there. It’s still about retail politics in in of these states. Also, this is one of the most unpredictable political environments I’ve seen in my lifetime. My message of consistent conservatism and hope for our future and solving problems that face Americans,”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN