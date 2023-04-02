Cassidy on Trump Indictment: ‘Less About the Crime and More About the Target’

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the indictment in Manhattan of former President Donald Trump was “less about the crime and more about the target.”

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “I want to start with news of the president’s indictment, the former president. A piece in The Washington Post says this, ‘It’s perfectly plausible that the charges against Trump prove damning, the process is handled with integrity and a Trump is found guilty and large swat of voters cannot accept that precisely, but a one of our major political parties refused to acknowledge it as such.’ So what do you feel as a Republican to communicate out there to folks that we got to let this play out, and it may be legit? We don’t even know what’s in the indictment.”

Cassidy said, “No one should be above the law, but no one should be a target of the law. As Bill Barr has said, this is less about the crime and more about the target. It has to play out. This is set in motion. What I think is the particular problem is it’s going to lead to political theater. Theater that will distract from addressing the issues that are important to our country right now that are not about just one person or somebody running for reelection as a DA in New York, but rather about the future of our country, whether it’s Social Security, inflation, crime on the streets. Unfortunately, the theater will distract from that discussion.”

