GOP Rep. Crenshaw: ‘If This Were Anyone but Trump, Would This DA Even Take Up This Case?’

Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that if this were anyone but former President Donald Trump, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would not be taking up the case.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “What we’re going to see in New York this coming week your fellow Republicans have come out with really aggressive statements defending Donald Trump attacking the prosecutor. Given what we don’t know about these charges, we don’t know the evidence yet. How do you see it?”

Crenshaw said, “You don’t have to be a lawyer to look at this case and think it’s on pretty weak grounds. Like even when you even have The Washington Post editorial board criticizing this prosecutor looking at this and saying, you know, you need to be careful with how you move forward because this is just very clearly a very weak case.”

He continued, “And whatever evidence they might have, you’re still talking about the very low-level business fraud charges. So I think people need to ask themselves a fundamental question: If this were anyone but Trump, would this DA even take up this case?”

Crenshaw added, “I mean, this DA has a habit of not taking up cases that are pretty serious, like violent crime and prostitution rings, things like that. But he chooses to take up this one. It feels obvious to a lot of us that it’s politically motivated. It’s personally motivated.”

