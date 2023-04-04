Kasich: Trump Will Never Be President — ‘Normal,’ Traditional Republicans Won’t Vote for Him

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that “normal people” who are “traditional Republicans” will never vote for former President Donald Trump after his indictment.

Mitchell asked, “You were a governor, congressman, you know this whole landscape. How long is this going to last? What if there’s indictment on indictment? Does he build on the victimization? Does it help him with primary voters?”

Kasich said, “I think in this case, there are a lot of Republicans that say, is this really a legitimate and fair charge? Frankly, no one is above the law, but it will be interesting to find out how has everybody else been treated because a public figure shouldn’t have more scrutiny than anybody else. A lot of Republicans are like this is political. I talked with some folks this morning in the gym. We wish he would go away.”

He continued, “When you look at Georgia, no Republican or Democrat that’s knowledgeable that doesn’t look at the Georgia grand jury or the documents case, which seems to be percolating even more. I think that’s kind of the end of it. I suppose Republicans could put up with this thing. We have to see how the trial goes. You have to see what happens with the press conference today with the prosecutor. How does Trump handle himself today?”

Kasich added, “I suspect that if Georgia comes back on the vote pressure scheme or either the document case, I think that’s going to be too much water for him to talk. But he is like the master of escape. We have to wait and see. Here is what I know: there’s no way the guy will be president. There’s no way these Independent voters and Republicans who are sort of normal people who are the traditional Republicans, let me say that. I don’t want to call anybody abnormal but traditional Republicans. There’s no way in a million years that those people are going to vote for him. So my view is, he will never be president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN