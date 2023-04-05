Jim Jordan: Alvin Bragg Conceded Using Federal Funds on Trump Indictment

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News Channel on Tuesday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg admitted to using federal funds in his prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

The Ohio Republican said the revelations came in his correspondence with the Manhattan DA.

“First of all, Mr. Bragg conceded that they did use federal funds,” Jordan said. “And his latest correspondence with Jamie and I, he said they used federal funds in the prosecution, in this indictment against President Trump. We also know that this grew out of the special counsel investigation. And, of course, that statute is a federal statute. And maybe most importantly, I think as everyone understands, this is election interference.”

“And then Mr. Bragg, in his letter, said I would like to know what questions you have for me,” he continued. “So, everything is on the table. We do want Mr. Bragg to answer questions. And we’re looking at how we’re going to pursue that and take the next step. What I do know is Mr. Pomerantz. This is someone we want to talk to as well. He has left the D.A.’s office. He has written a book. He’s the guy who threw the fit and, I think, put the pressure on Mr. Bragg to go through with the ridiculous action that he took today.”

