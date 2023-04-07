CNBC’s Sullivan: ‘No Way’ IRS Spending Plan Won’t ‘Raise Audits on Middle-Class People’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Last Call,” host Brian Sullivan reacted to the IRS’ new spending plan by stating that there is no way that the plan won’t result in increased audits on the middle class.

While interviewing Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Sullivan stated, “I know there’s been a lot of media that’s been like, they’re going to hire 87,000 agents, no, they’re not. But it doesn’t seem possible that there’s no way this doesn’t also raise audits on middle-class people.”

Malliotakis responded, “Absolutely. Secretary Yellen came before our Ways and Means Committee last month and she basically said that the percentage would remain the same across the board. And that means that 90% of the audits will be for those under $400,000 a year. So, that is really what we’ve been saying all along, that this was going to increase the audits for the middle class. And President Biden keeps talking about those earning over 400,000, but the fact is, it’s 90% that [are] below 400,000 that are being audited. Now, he’s trying to basically pay down our debt by shaking down the middle class, really trying to find every single penny that he possibly can from hard-working Americans.”

