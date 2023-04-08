Dem Rep. Moulton: Biden Can’t Put Afghanistan Blame on Trump, He Undid Plenty of Trump’s Policies

During an interview aired on Friday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Daily,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) reacted to the Biden administration’s report on Afghanistan by saying that it’s wrong for the Biden administration to claim that they were boxed in by the Trump administration because there are many things “Trump did that the Biden administration wasted no time undoing.” And the Biden administration could have undone the Afghanistan policies of the Trump administration that the Biden administration is attempting to blame.

Moulton stated, “It’s not wrong that Trump did a lot of bad things that sent our Afghanistan policy in a terrible direction. But there are a lot of bad things Trump did that the Biden administration wasted no time undoing. So, I’m not sure it’s entirely fair to say that our hands were permanently tied. Were they tied? Yes. But could we have undone them? I think we could have. I saw The New York Times headline that just said that one of the conclusions is that we should have started the evacuation earlier. That’s something I was asking the administration to do for months, both behind the scenes and in public. I hope we learn some lessons from that mistake.”

