GOP Rep. Tiffany: ‘Leading Catholic’ Biden, Wray Need to Fire Someone over FBI Catholic Targeting or We’ll Axe Salaries of Those Responsible

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) stated that President Joe Biden should demand and FBI Director Christopher Wray should act to ensure someone inside the FBI is fired for the agency’s approach to Catholic churches and that if someone isn’t fired, Congress should act to axe the salaries of the bureaucrats responsible for the behavior.

Tiffany said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:20] “So, if I get a chance to question Director Wray, I’m going to ask one simple question, Maria: Are you going to fire anyone over this? This is a clear, blatant abuse of the First Amendment. And I’ve got to tell you, one thing that hasn’t been used for a long time by Congress — at least I don’t believe it has — and that’s…something called the Holman rule, where we defund a bureaucrat who is abusing their job, where we can take their salary down to a dollar. We need to start using the Holman rule, I believe, in Congress to go after specific bureaucrats that are doing things like this, like targeting Catholics. It is unconscionable that this is happening and we need to get to the bottom of it, number one, and then we need accountability. I want to know if Director Wray is going to fire anybody. And by the way, Joe Biden talks about being a leading Catholic, you don’t think he should stand up and say, I will not accept this in my administration and we’re going to fire someone over this?”

