Trump: I Won’t Drop Out of 2024 Race if Convicted — ‘It’s Not My Thing’

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that he will not drop out of the 2024 race even if he is convicted in a New York case involving alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Host Tucker Carlson asked, “So they’re trying to prevent you from making to it the general election.”

Trump said, “Yes.”

Carlson continued, “By tying you up in lawsuits charging you with crimes.”

Trump said, “The old Soviet process.”

Carlson said, “The old Soviet process. You’ve described it as all legitimate If this goes to trial and you get convicted in the middle of a presidential campaign, how would you respond?”

Trump said, “It’s so off the statute of limitations, years off, it’s hard to believe. You know, usually when you have something like this, the Democrats say he’s terribly guilty. The Democrats have even said, I’m innocent.”

Carlson asked, “Is there anything they could throw at you legally that would convince you to drop out the race? If you get convicted in this case in New York, would you drop out?”

Trump responded, “No, I’d never drop — it’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it.”

