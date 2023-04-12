Rubio: ‘Without a Doubt’ This Is Most Dangerous Time Since WWII, End of Cold War

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) warned how important this time was for the world and America’s role in it.

According to the Florida Republican lawmaker, the current era is not only the “most dangerous” time since the end of World War II and the Cold War, but it was also the “most important.”

“Last question, security-wise, from your perspective, is this the most dangerous time since the end of World War II and the Cold War?” host Sean Hannity asked.

“Without a doubt, not only the most dangerous, the most important,” Rubio replied. “The 21st century is being defined right now, and unfortunately, the people in charge of American foreign policy and domestic policy, for that matter, are turning our country into a laughingstock.”

