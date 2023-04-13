FNC’s Carlson: ‘Everybody in the Democratic Party Wants to Be Martin Luther King at This Point’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson mocked Democrats for pandering to left-wing causes by “shape-shifting” to suit the politics of the moment.

Carlson pointed to Democrats trying to be Martin Luther King in the presentations as of late as another example.

Transcript as follows:

CARLSON: Once you decide that human beings are gods with the power to rewrite history, biology and nature, the power to shape reality itself — once you decide that, there’s no reason to stop at sex changes. Transgenderism is certainly faddish at the moment. None of us can stop talking about it.

But men magically morphing into women is not the final stage of anything. Instead, it’s the first of many similar movements that are on the way inevitably, and the few visionaries who have grasped this obvious truth weirdly have not been welcomed by Blue America. They have been mocked and derided as prophets always are.

A few years ago, for example, a blue-eyed blond woman from Montana called Rachel Dolezal declared that she was black because she decided that she was black. blackness was Rachel Dolezal’s lived experience, but she was not greeted as a liberator. She was almost immediately booed off the stage and then she disappeared and yet, tellingly, none of the people yelling at Rachel Dolezal ever explained why she couldn’t be black. Why not?

In this country, you can change your sex, but not your race. Really? How does that work? What species of science are we talking about here?

It was not a defensible argument and so over time, like all indefensible arguments, it will collapse.

Someday, The New York Times will give Rachel Dolezal its coveted glass ceiling award for her courage in the face of prejudice. That will happen. But before it does, we’d like to highlight some of the early adopters of our new civic religion, where each of us is god of the universe with utter dominion over nature.

These are the trailblazers, the pathfinders, the Daniel Boone’s of progressive identity politics. One of them is a man called Justin Pearson. Pearson has been in the news recently for helping to facilitate an insurrection at the Tennessee State House. You may have seen him, but you may not know what Justin Pearson was like before his transition.

Back in 2016, Justin Pearson was an earnest young student at Bowdoin, the whitest college in the whitest state in America, a place that costs 60 grand a year for no obvious reason, a rich kid school.

Here is what Justin Pearson looked like then as he ran for President of Student Government.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUSTIN PEARSON, THEN RUNNING FOR STUDENT GOVERNMENT PRESIDENT: I’m Justin J. Pearson, and I’m running for president of BSG.

There are a few reasons that we’re running this campaign this year. One has to do with representation. How can we represent all voices in a conversation? I want to bring together different voices, dissenting voices, voices that may be more liberal or more conservative in order that we can reach a point of sort of the radical middle where conversation and dialogue happens and growth happens.

Join the People’s Pearson Campaign and let’s chart ourselves to a better future.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: “I want to bring everyone together,” said Justin Pearson, in a voice that if you close your eyes, you could easily imagine coming from a suburban orthodontist.

Justin Pearson wasn’t white. That’s probably how we got into Bowdoin in the first place, but he did a fantastic impression of it. “What a nice young man. Has he considered the apprenticeship program at Citibank?”

That was the old Justin Pearson before his transition. Here he is now on the floor of the Tennessee State House.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUSTIN J. PEARSON (D), TENNESSEE STATE REPRESENTATIVE: All hope seemed to be lost. Representatives were thrown out of the State House. Democracy seemed to be at its end, seemed like the NRA and gun lobbyists might win.

But all that was good news for us. I don’t know how long this Saturday in the State of Tennessee might last. But oh, we have good news, folks. We’ve got good news that Sunday always comes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Justin Pearson has a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, everyone will do exactly what he wants or else face indictment by the Department of Justice.

Justin Pearson has changed quite dramatically, as you can see. He transitioned from a crypto white kid into the modern incarnation of Martin Luther King, Jr. himself. It’s remarkable, really.

But he’s not alone in that. You see this all the time. Everybody in the Democratic Party wants to be Martin Luther King at this point. Even Joe Biden, who during the famous march on Washington, was enjoying the many benefits of life as a college student in a racially segregated State. Now, he’s MLK. They all are.

But you’ve got to ask yourself, as long as we’re mimicking Civil Rights leaders who died almost 60 years ago, why not some variety? You never see politicians transition into, say, Malcolm X. Why is that? Maybe because Malcolm X didn’t talk like a sharecropper. He spoke dignified, standard English.

He wasn’t running a shakedown racket to fleece guilty white liberals. Malcolm X had self-respect, so he despised guilty white liberals and he said so. He believed in self-improvement. He knew who the enemy was.

So, maybe it’s not surprising Malcolm X is not a popular transition choice in 2023. Al Sharpton, by contrast, is increasingly popular, especially now that he’s skinny and has a paying job.

Sandy Cortez of Westchester recently pulled off a double transition. Not only did she change sexes — Al Sharpton identifies as a man — but races as well. Here she is unveiling her new self in front of Sharpton’s own National Action Network.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): I’m proud to be a bartender. Ain’t nothing wrong with that. There’s nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy.

There is nothing wrong with preparing the food that your neighbors will eat. There is nothing wrong with driving the buses that take your family to work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: “Ain’t nothing wrong with that.” In other words, “Yo, my brother, wassup.” That’s not bad for a girl who grew up in an all-white suburb in leafy Westchester County as the daughter of the President of an architectural firm, but don’t mention any of that. That’s dead naming.

These days, she’d like a gin and juice with salsa and frijoles because Sandy Cortez doesn’t just transition once, she keeps transitioning. She’s a cutting-edge shape-shifter who collects identities the way Imelda Marcos did shoes.

So, she started life as a privileged white girl, then became a middle-aged black man, engaged in the Civil Rights movement and then in October, she transformed effortlessly into a Latinx cartoon character. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PROTESTERS: AOC has got to go. AOC has got to go.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: All right, all right. Listen. Listen, okay.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Okay, I got you.

You may call that fraudulent, she calls it transitioning. They don’t talk like that in Westchester County. But she learned this from the very best. Barack Obama paved the way.

Obama grew up with his white mother and white grandparents from Kansas in an apartment in Honolulu, a city that has approximately zero black people. Then he moved to Indonesia, then California, and New York.

But at some point, Barack Obama decided he didn’t want to be any of the things he actually was, so, he transitioned. He became, because you can do this now, an African-American Baptist Pastor from Chicago with deep roots in Mississippi.

Here is Barack Obama post-transition in December.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If John Lewis, even in his seventies, wasn’t tired, I’ve got no excuses. I can’t be tired. If the men and women, women who had to endure the sting of discrimination, the smack of Billy clubs, weren’t tired. If the folks who had to fight those early fights, those were the tough fights for union rights and voting rights and gay rights and women’s rights. They didn’t get tired. You can’t be tired.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Barack Obama is sick and tired of being sick and tired. It was the smack of the Billy clubs in Honolulu that did it. It was the fire hoses and snarling German shepherds at Harvard Law School.

At some point, Obama crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge of his mind and transitioned into Ralph Abernathy, except an atheist and much thinner.

But Hillary Clinton was there first. She transitioned when she didn’t even know what the word meant and in some ways, Hillary made an even longer journey.

She was identified by an obstetrician at birth as the daughter of an executive from the suburban Midwest, but inside, she always knew she was very different from that. She was trapped inside a body that wasn’t hers.

But it wasn’t until 2007 that Hillary Clinton finally mustered the courage to identify as what she was all along, a politically aware gospel singer from the segregated South. Here she is on the chitlin circuit in Alabama.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER US SECRETARY OF STATE: I don’t feel no ways tired. I’ve come too far from where I started from. Nobody told me that the road would be easy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Performing tonight, ladies and gentlemen, at Constitution Hall.

Joe Biden actually was born in a Slave State and as we mentioned, for the first nearly 30 years of his life, enjoyed all the many perks of living in a Jim Crow city, but that’s not a story that audiences are interested in hearing a lot about at this point.

So, Joe Biden did what we are all now allowed to do in modern America. He erased his former identity. You saw this recently with a trans admiral. He declared it never happened. You can’t know what happened. It’s a dead name and he transitioned into something else.

So, Joe Biden still grew up in a segregated State, but now he was the one at the back of the bus feeling the thump of the Billy club, the sting of the fire hose. Joe Biden is now black. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: A senator from Florida going after Medicare and Social Security? I tell you what I know or as they say in the South, I don’t know where y’all been. Hot damn boy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Hot damn. Hot damn. And at no time in his life did Joe Biden ever support segregated schools in Delaware, contrary to what Kamala Harris told us during the Democratic debates last time.

Kamala Harris has forgotten all about that because it never happened, and in Kamala Harris’ case, there’s a whole pallet of identities to choose from.

So, here you have someone who is the daughter technically, or was, who was identified at birth as the daughter of a Jamaican college professor and an Indian college professor who grew up in Canada, in Montreal, Quebec.

So, actually, Kamala Harris can be essentially anything she wants and two years ago, she transitioned and became a baguette eating, beret wearing, bicycle riding French lady. Here she is:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: With us in government, we campaign with the plan, uppercase T, uppercase P, the plan and then the environment is such that we’re expected to defend the plan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: In France, we call it “fromage” and speak in broken English. It’s too bad the Ukrainian accent is so hard to master because a lot of these people would already have transitioned into refugees from Kyiv.

Well, we’re learning tonight from a leak for the Department of Justice to “The Washington Post” that the Special Counsel investigating Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner is now looking into whether he committed wire fraud.

Okay, so as his numbers go up, the number of investigations multiply. This one appears to be related to Trump’s fundraising efforts between the 2020 election and January 6th. Of course, this is an effort to sideline the frontrunner in the Republican Party while they figure out what to do with Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Trump is talking in a way that nobody else is about the most serious threat to this country, which is nuclear war, a nuclear war that the Biden administration seems intent on sparking through recklessness and truly crazy behavior.

And then, of course, the second greatest threat to the United States, the other thing you never hear about as we yammer on about trans rights is the decline of the US dollar.

We interviewed Donald Trump yesterday in Florida, and that came up. Here is part of the conversation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Iran gets together with Saudi Arabia through China, and China has taken over and China you know, I heard a couple of people who said, well, the dollar, we’ll never lose the dollar standard. Are they kidding?

China wants to change the standard, the currency standard. And if that happens, it’s like losing the World War. We’ll be a second tier country. We will literally be a second tier country if that happens.

Now, you’re losing Brazil. You’re losing Columbia, South America. You’re losing Iran, you’ve lost it. You’ve lost Russia. And if you haven’t lost them yet, you’re going to lose them.

China is number one. So China’s gone.

Then you see France going over and, what’s going on? We’re losing.

If we lose our currency, that’s the equivalent of losing a World War. Our currency is what makes us powerful and strong, and this was unthinkable during the Trump administration.

And if I saw Macron do that, I would have — I would have called him. I would have said you know what, no more wine into the United States. No more champagne into the — and I had that with him.

You know, I had Steve Mnuchin, a good guy who was unable to make a deal with France. France is very difficult. I will tell you.

CARLSON: Yes.

TRUMP: They’re all difficult because every country rips us off, but France is in particular very difficult. And you probably heard where they want to charge American companies a substantial tax to do business in France.

So I had Mnuchin working on it and other people working. They were unable to do it. They called me back, just for a couple of months, they could not do it.

I said let me have Macron. Get him on the phone. I said, listen, I understand you’re going to tax American companies for doing business in France. Here is the story, on Monday morning if you don’t drop this, on Monday morning — it was Friday — I’m going to put a one hundred percent tariff on every bottle of champagne and every bottle of wine that comes into the United States of America. He says, no, no, no. That’s not fair. I said, of course, it’s fair. You’re charging American companies for going to France, and doing business in France, a very big tax.

So all of your wine, very good wine, but I think we make wine that’s just as good — all of your wine and all of your champagne that comes in, I’m putting a one hundred percent tax on them. That’s it. So good luck.

Monday morning at nine o’clock. That was it. I get a call back 15 minutes later. We’ve decided we’re not going to charge American companies, but you know what happened? Once I left, now they’re charging them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So the takeaway from the interview we did with Trump yesterday, it lasted over an hour was whatever you think of his answers, the conversation was about real topics.

It was not about global warming or systemic racism or trans rights, it was about nuclear war, the US dollar and its strength against other currencies, our trade balance, the things that actually define a country.

They told you he was crazy for all these years, but why is he the only one talking about these things?