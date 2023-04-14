Pence on 2024 Presidential Run: Decision ‘in Weeks and Not Months’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former Vice President Mike Pence insisted he was still weighing a 2024 presidential run but said a final decision would be made in the coming weeks.

“So, when are you going to announce whether or not you’re running?” “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked. “I know you said by the spring. Does that mean … before June 21, when summer is officially here?”

“Well, Ainsley, I will tell you, we continue to get a tremendous amount of encouragement around the country,” Pence replied. “I’ll be back in Iowa next week. We’re going to continue to listen, discern, and we’re going to continue to pray about where we might best serve. Look, I think the country is in a lot of trouble right now, and I think now is the time for all of us that have had the privilege of serving, for me serving as a leader in the Congress, serving as governor here in Indiana, serving as vice president during a consequential, conservative administration for four years. We just want to continue to reflect on what our duty is.”

“But we’re receiving that encouragement and — and I believe that you’ll have a clearer idea of what the Pences will decide in weeks and not months,” he continued. “And I promise to keep you informed of our decision.”

