Fmr. NYC Police Commissioner Kelly: ‘Alvin Bragg Is a Major Contributor’ to NYC Crime

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly praised the House field hearing on crime in New York and stated that “Alvin Bragg is a major contributor to” increases in crime in the city.

Kelly said, “I liked the hearing. I liked the fact that victims of crime can speak directly to politicians. They avoid that as much as they possibly can. But yes, Chairman Jordan (R-OH) was right on target as far as police officers being treated with such disrespect throughout the country.”

He added, “[Y]ou walk along the streets of New York, you can see how much the quality of life has deteriorated. And that’s why people are leaving. It’s right there. You can see it plain as day.”

Host Maria Bartiromo then asked, “To what do you attribute that to, the increase in crime and the resignation increase?”

Kelly answered, “Well, I attribute it to the administration, certainly, the administration of Bill de Blasio. He set the tone, so to speak. Mayor Adams has not done the things, in my opinion, that would significantly reduce crime, bring back the anti-crime units, do stop, question, and frisk in a more active way. I think he’s trying to get the subways back. But that’s another — that’s a challenge. So, I think it really has to do with — certainly, Alvin Bragg is a major contributor to this, because the other district attorneys in New York City follow the lead of the Manhattan district attorney.”

