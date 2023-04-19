GOP Sen. Marshall: The ‘Smoking Gun’ for COVID Lab Leak Was ‘Destroyed’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) discussed a report on the origins of the coronavirus released by Senate Republicans and argued that there was a smoking gun that the virus originated in and leaked from a lab, but it was “destroyed” when China removed information from databases and removed the “true father” of the virus.

Marshall said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:18:40] “There is simply a preponderance of [the] evidence that shows that this virus leaked — an accidental leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, and there [were] probably two leaks. The epidemiology points that way. All the intelligence from those folks points this way as well. … There’s no one in the world that can doubt that the Wuhan labs had the ability to make this virus.”

He added that when viruses originate naturally, there is a trail, but with COVID, “You can’t find a cousin. You can’t find a grandfather, anything to COVID. And that’s because it was made in a laboratory and the true cousin, the true father of COVID-19 is that DNA lab bank…that is absolutely one of the smoking guns, one of the witnesses that this gain-of-function mafia destroyed.”

