GOP Sen. Marshall: There Were Multiple Lab Leaks, 95% of Evidence Points to Lab Leak Origin of COVID

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) discussed a report on the origins of the coronavirus released by Senate Republicans and stated that he believes 95% of the evidence points to a lab leak and the preponderance of the evidence demonstrates that there were multiple lab leaks.

Marshall said, “It is a bombshell that the preponderance of the evidence shows that there were two lab leaks, the first one occurring probably somewhere around the September timeframe in a Wuhan laboratory, an unintentional lab leak sometime in September of 2019, the Chinese then began vaccine research, and we think that is when this epidemic — which became a pandemic — actually exploded. Most likely, they were developing this vaccine in a laboratory in the Wuhan University, working on primates. We think that’s when some type of an aerosol was accidentally released from that laboratory or a lab worker walked out of that with this very, very contagious virus.”

He added, “I think if we had a scale in front of us and we put all the evidence on one side that supports a national spillover, the other…the lab origin of this, I think 95% of that evidence is on the lab origin.”

