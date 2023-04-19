Rand Paul: History Will Judge Fauci ‘Very Poorly’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) continued his line of act on former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci for his alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Kentucky Republican lawmaker, Fauci’s unwillingness to acknowledge the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s role in the origin of the virus and possible gain of function research.

“Yeah, I think Fauci deserves culpability and history is going to judge him very poorly because he made the judgment to fund this research,” Paul said. “It’s dangerous research. He doesn’t want to call it gain of function, but most other scientists do call it gain of function, in Wuhan, in an opaque totalitarian country. And in the end, there was a leak from the lab and millions of people died worldwide.”

