McCarthy: We Don’t Have Control of the Border, But Biden’s Cutting Aerostats We Need There

During a portion of an interview with Bill O’Reilly aired on Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that while we don’t control the U.S.-Mexico border and different cartels have taken control of different parts of the border, the Biden administration has cut the number of aerostats along the U.S.-Mexico border because they want to “lower their numbers” and make the situation at the border seem better than it is.

McCarthy said, “Our border is not — we don’t have operational control of our border. I’ve been to almost every avenue of it, and each one is different depending upon what cartel controls it. If you go to Tucson, Arizona where this is the highest number percentage of gotaways, the people who come across, they wear the exact same thing because the Sinaloa [Cartel] they have to pay. They wear camouflage outfits. They have rug on their shoes. It has the most gotaways because it’s vast and you’ve got a border situation that we’ve had balloons to go up to be able to monitor and see them, this administration has now cut them to try to lower their numbers.”

