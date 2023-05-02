Top House Budget Dem Boyle: We’ve ‘Been Fiscally Responsible’ — ‘Little to Nothing’ in House Debt Ceiling Bill I Like

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” House Budget Committee Ranking Member Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) stated that President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress “have been fiscally responsible” and “there is very little to nothing” in the bill to raise the debt ceiling passed by House Republicans that he “would be clamoring to support.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Are there potential areas of common ground, for example, some Republicans are pushing for work requirements for Medicaid coverage. Is that something you could get behind?”

Boyle answered, “Well, let’s remind ourselves that literally under Congressional Democrats’ leadership and President Biden, we have seen a $1.7 trillion reduction in our nation’s deficit. So, we have been fiscally responsible. The other side likes to talk about it, and then they blow up the deficit with their huge tax cuts for the rich that they never pay for. That’s not what we’re going to do.”

Welker then cut in to ask, “But Congressman, are there specific proposals that you’ve seen from Republicans that you think, hey, I could potentially find some common ground with Republicans on that?”

Boyle responded, “I am someone who has demonstrated throughout my career that I certainly have an ability to compromise and take half a loaf instead of holding out for the whole loaf, but I will say, there is very little to nothing in that piece of legislation that passed last week that I would be clamoring to support.”

