Ana Navarro: It’s a Problem Justice Thomas Has a ‘Sugar Daddy’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has a “sugar daddy” while discussing Harlan Crow.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Cornyn, a Republican, says basically, it’s a racist attack, which is what he said when he was appointed to the Supreme Court, back in the day, when Anita Hill accused him of sexual harassment. And they said it was a high-tech lynching of a Black man then, and now they’re also saying it’s racist.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “They use the black card more than I do.”

Behar said, “Touché! What do you say to that?”

Hostin said, “It’s not true. I think the worst part of the fact that they’re using the black card in that way is that it lessens the real degradation when it happens to African Americans in this country. So I think that’s, you know, that’s just smoke and mirrors. When I was a federal prosecutor it was made very clear to us that we couldn’t accept gifts over $25. I didn’t accept anything because I didn’t ever want someone to say, well, that really cost $25.99, now you’re in trouble. So if a federal prosecutor, a line federal prosecutor, which is one of the lower-level positions, would know better, how can we trust the Supreme Court of the United States of America when they don’t seem to either know better or care?”

Navarro said, “It’s nice to see Republicans, for a change, defending a black man. The problem with Clarence Thomas, the problem is not that he’s a black man. It’s that he has a sugar daddy and he’s on the Supreme Court.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN