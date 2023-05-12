GOP Rep. Lawler: Adams Has to Suspend Migrant Housing Rules in a Sanctuary City Because ‘They Can’t Handle It’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) reacted to New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) suspending New York City’s right-to-shelter rules for asylum-seekers by stating that Adams is now having to take “drastic” measures to deal “with a crisis of his own making” after now finally realizing that his sanctuary city simply “can’t handle” the massive surge of migrants.

Lawler said [relevant remarks begin around 2:35] that the influx of migrants into the United States “is crippling municipalities all across the country, including in New York. Eric Adams and New York City — a sanctuary city — have taken in over 60,000 migrants, and they can’t handle it. They’ve finally come to that realization. The Mayor [is] taking the drastic step to pause the requirement for housing. And now, dealing with a crisis of his own making, where he tried to send hundreds, if not thousands of migrants to municipalities north of New York City. He does not have the authority. He does not have the legal jurisdiction. And these municipalities have their own town codes, their own laws that govern. He was trying to turn hotels into New York City shelters.”

