Elon Musk: Suppression of Hunter Biden Laptop Story Is ‘Election Interference’

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Last Call” that the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story was “election interference.”

Host David Faber said, “Let’s talk a bit about your tweets. It comes up a lot, even today, it came up. You know, in anticipation of this meeting. You do some tweets that seem to be, or at least give support to, what some call conspiracy theories.”

Musk said, “Well, yes, but I mean, honestly, you know, some of these conspiracy theories have turned out to be true.”

Faber said, “Which ones?”

Musk said, “Well, like the Hunter Biden laptop.”

Faber said, “That’s true.”

Musk said, “So, you know, that was a pretty big deal. There was Twitter, and others engaged in an act of suppression of information that was relevant to the public. That’s a terrible thing that happened. That’s election interference.”

Faber asked, “But, how do you make a choice in terms of when you’re going to engage? I mean, for example, even today, Elon, you tweeted this thing about George Soros.”

He added, “You said he wants to erode the very fabric of civilization and Soros hates humanity.”

Musk said, “Yeah, I think that’s true. That’s my opinion.”

Faber said, “Ok, but why share it? Why share it? Why share it when people who buy Teslas may not agree with you? Advertisers on Twitter may not agree with you?”

Musk responded, “Freedom of speech, I’m allowed to say what I want.”

