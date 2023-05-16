Gaetz: Dems Should Want to Reform the FBI Since It’s Been Used Against Them Not ‘All That Long Ago’

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Right Squad,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) stated that Democrats should also take an interest in reforming the FBI in the wake of the Durham report because the FBI has been weaponized against causes people on the left support before and called for rescinding funding for a new FBI headquarters and abolishing secret FISA courts.

Gaetz said, “[I]n a proper world, Republicans and Democrats would be able to work together on this, because it wasn’t all that long ago, [that] the FBI was a right-wing organization weaponized against civil rights leaders and others, and it was wrong then and it’s wrong now. And I do think this has to be a clarion call to every Republican, we cannot reauthorize 702 authorities within FISA. We cannot continue to fund the FBI at its current level, and I think we should claw back the $325 million that Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had gifted for a new FBI headquarters in the D.C. area. That’s a bad thing for people’s civil liberties, and there should be firings. But there has to be legislative reform, and it should be bipartisan.”

He added, “I’d get rid of the secret FISA courts.”

