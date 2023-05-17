Dem Rep. Goldman: Durham Probe ‘Embarrassment,’ Abuse of Power, Waste of Money

Representative Daniel Goldman (D-NY) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he believed special counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the FBI investigation into former President Donald Trump’s potential ties to the Russian government was an embarrassing abuse of power and a waste of money.

Goldman said, “The Republicans and the far right are completely spinning off the planet, but this is much worse than just simply he didn’t find anything. The reporting that Charlie and others did six months ago or so really demonstrated that John Durham had formed from a prosecutor into a political animal.”

He continued, “Ultimately, what he found is not only that there was nothing there, but it actually justified what the FBI did even though he completely, completely misconstrued the facts on the ground.”

Goldman added, “When you have either guilty pleas or jury verdicts convicting all of these people in connection with the Russia investigation and yet you have acquittals essentially across the board in piddly cases that John Durham brought. You want to talk about a waste of time and money, the John Durham investigation is an embarrassment and it should go down as one of the biggest abuses of power and waste of money in the Department of Justice’s history. But there’s no confirmation bias here. Special counsel Mueller did an investigation and convicted people. They pled guilty or they were convicted at trial. He established, as did the inspector general, that the initial investigation was opened justifiably. Durham doesn’t even quibble with that.”

