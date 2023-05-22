GOP Sen. Marshall: China, Russia ‘Bullying’ Biden

Monday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) argued President Joe Biden was not aware that China and Russia were “bullying” him.

Marshall cited the spy balloon incident earlier this year was a test for the President.

He took it a step further to say Biden had a bad record on national security, including at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Another topic here is President Biden blamed the ‘silly spy balloon,’ those are his words, not mine, for derailing communications with China,” co-host “America’s Newsroom” Dana Perino said. “And he has seen a shift in relations shortly. What do you think about the administration’s sort of attempt to make nice with China?”

“Well, so I think this President doesn’t even realize when China and Russia are bullying him,” Marshall replied. “So this spy balloon was absolutely China bullying the United States, saying, ‘How would Joe Biden react to this?’ And they found out he didn’t do anything.”

“When’s the last time Joe Biden got anything right on national security?” the Republican Kansas lawmaker continued. “And by the way, our open southern border — the number one immediate national security issue this country is facing.”

