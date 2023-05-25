Massie: Trump ‘Can’t Run on Inflation’ Because He Urged Trillions in Spending, ‘DeSantis Doesn’t Have That Problem’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in his 2024 presidential bid, stated that DeSantis’ 2024 rival, former President Donald Trump, “can’t run on inflation” because he urged Congress to spend trillions of dollars on legislation like the CARES Act and that spending helped cause inflation.

Massie also argued that this hurt Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections because “we couldn’t run against inflation, because most of my colleagues were urged by Trump” to spend trillions of dollars, but DeSantis won’t have that problem.

Massie said, “[T]he reason Trump can’t run on inflation is he’s the one who pushed the CARES Act…I was in Congress and I got screamed at by President Trump. By the way, if he wins the nomination, I’ll vote for him, enthusiastically. But he was for the $2 trillion CARES Act, and one of the reasons we did — we had a lackluster performance in the midterms is because we couldn’t run against inflation, because most of my colleagues were urged by Trump to spend three or $4 trillion we didn’t have that caused the inflation. Ron DeSantis doesn’t have that problem.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett