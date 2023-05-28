Steube: Debt Deal a ‘Good Plan’ and We Have Several ‘Wins’

On Sunday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) praised the reported debt limit deal as an overall “good plan” that contains several “wins for Republicans.”

Steube said, “Well, it’s — there’s a lot of good stuff in there. It limits top-line federal spending by 1% on annual growth for the next six years, it puts those work requirements in, it pulls the COVID funds back that haven’t been used, it also puts a pay-go requirement in for the White House. If they’re going to spend money…they have to find the funds to be able to spend that money. It does some streamlining for energy and infrastructure projects to accelerate our energy projects, which America desperately needs after the Biden administration has cut down the domestic production of oil and gas. … And it restarts the student loan programs, and it puts in a temporary 99% CR. If we can’t come to a budget agreement, it puts in for the next six years, it will be 99%, so that’s a 1% cut on our annual budget each year, and having a Republican House and a Democratic Senate, it’s obviously a good idea if the two houses can’t come to an agreement on things.”

Steube added that he still has questions on work requirements and IRS funding, since there isn’t legislative language yet, “but if there [are] work requirements put in place for our social welfare programs, I think that’s a huge conservative step in the right direction.” And that while he would have liked to have seen more spending cuts, Republicans couldn’t get everything they wanted because they don’t control the Senate or White House, “all of those things that I listed are all wins for Republicans. Those aren’t things that Democrats are excited about. So, I think overall, it’s a good plan for the country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett