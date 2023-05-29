DeSantis: Debt Deal Sticks with ‘Totally Inadequate’ Reset of Budget Trajectory of March 2020, We’re Still ‘Careening Towards Bankruptcy’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” 2024 presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) stated that after the debt limit deal, “our country will still be careening towards bankruptcy” like it was before since the deal still has “a massive amount of spending.” And sticks with the “totally inadequate” “reset” of the budget trajectory that started in March of 2020.

DeSantis said, “Well, prior to this deal, Kayleigh, our country was careening towards bankruptcy, and after this deal, our country will still be careening towards bankruptcy. And to say you can do 4 trillion of increases in the next year-and-a-half, that’s a massive amount of spending. I think that we’ve gotten ourselves on a trajectory here, really since March of 2020, with some of the COVID spending, it totally reset the budget, and they’re sticking with that. And I think that that’s just going to be totally inadequate to get us in a better spot. Look, in Florida, we run big budget surpluses. We have a $1.2 trillion economy. But our debt is only 17 billion, second-lowest per capita in the country. But we make tough choices and we make sure that we look forward to the long haul. Obviously, in Washington, D.C., they do these cycles to just get them through the next election and that’s, ultimately, one of the reasons why they continue to fail.”

