Howard Dean: DeSantis ‘Is Not a Nice Guy’ — His Disney Feud Is Insane

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is not a good presidential candidate because he was “not a nice guy.”

Cooper asked, “So next week, former Vice President Pence, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie expected to jump into the race. Is this turning into 2015-2016 all over again?”

Dean said, “Not yet but it may. The big difference is that there is a fair amount of appetite among Republicans not to have Trump. I mean, Trump is the leading vote-getter but he’s only sometimes at 50%. So if the vote were held today, Trump would get the nomination easily, because everybody else is going to split the vote.”

He continued, “I personally don’t think DeSantis is a particularly good candidate. I did in the beginning, but he’s cranky. He’s short with the press. He is not very articulate. He is not a nice guy and that matters in a general election. So he, up until recently has been the candidate that would be the obvious one to take over the mantle from Trump. I think it’s much more open today than it was a couple of weeks ago. I think this business with Walt Disney is just insane, and he’s just got some terribly bad advice on that.”

