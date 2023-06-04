Comey: ‘It Has to Be Joe Biden’ — I Won’t Consider a GOP Candidate 2024

Former FBI Director James Comey said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” that he would not vote for the Republican nominee in 2024, even if it is someone other than former President Donald Trump.

Psaki said, “You said that Trump poses a near existential threat to the rule of law.”

She asked, “Tell me a little bit about the specifics of what he could try to do, what do you mean by that?”

Comey said, “I think about what four years of a retribution presidency might look like. He could order the investigation and prosecution of individuals who he sees as enemies. I’m sure I’m on the enemies list. Because the president constitutionally does oversee the Executive Branch entirely which includes the Department of Justice, prosecutors and investigators.”

Psaki said, “You are Republican most of your life, and you may still consider yourself one, but voted for Biden in 2020. Do you intend to vote for him again or is there anyone on the Republican side you might consider, if it’s not Trump?”

Comey replied, “It has to be Joe Biden. And I’m glad he’s willing to serve.”

He added, “It has to be somebody committed to the rule of law, committed to the values of this country. And I’m not talking about policy. People can disagree about policy. There are things above those disagreements that all of us should think about the same way. The president must be someone who abides the law and our Constitution. And there’s no one else but Joe Biden.”

