Mark Levin: Trump Indictment Is an ‘Insurrection,’ It is Election Interference

Fox News host Mark Levin said Thursday on “Hannity” that the indictment of former President Donald Trump was an “insurrection” and election interference.

Levin said, “President Trump is 76 years old. If the Department of Justice gets its way, he will die in federal prison. Just by one of these counts, conspiracy to obstruct justice, which has a 20-year maximum sentence. This is a disgusting, disgusting mark on American history, for the future to come by these bandits in the White House, by the Democrat Party. They don’t play fair anymore. They want to take control of the country. They want one-party rule. And they have used the Department of Justice and the FBI to get what they want.”

He continued, “I don’t want to hear from the legal analysts, the technicalities about false statements and obstruction. This should never have been a criminal case, willful retention of documents. Well, what’s the un-willful retention of documents mean? They’re throwing all these process crimes and all these crimes that grow out of the criminal investigation against Trump. What did he do with the documents? Did he sell them to the enemy? No. That’s why we have an Espionage Act, not to trip up a president. What did he do? Did he burn them all? No! The government has all the documents back! So there is no violation of the Presidential Records Act at this point. But they throw the book at him?”

He added, “They made the decision to interfere in this election. You wanna talk about an insurrection? This is an insurrection! And that’s exactly what’s going on here. Let me go on, Joe Biden is the crookedest crook that’s ever been in the Oval Office.”

Levin concluded, “What is going on here is a disgusting disgrace. It is war on Trump. It is war on the Republican Party.”

