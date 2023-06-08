Tim Scott on Trump Indictment: We Are Seeing ‘Weaponization’ of DOJ Against a Former President

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said Thursday on FNC’s “Fox News Tonight” that we were seeing “weaponization of the Department of Justice against a former president” when responding to reports the former president Donald Trump will be indicted in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe.

Anchor Harris Faulkner said, “We turn now to Senator Tim Scott, running in the Republican field for the nomination of the Republican Party for the White House against Donald Trump. Senator, it’s an awkward position to be in, but the bottom line is you’re a Republican. This was a Republican president. Look what’s happened. Your reaction.”

Scott said, “Well, Harris, more importantly I’m an American. Let’s look at what’s happening to an American. More importantly then the Republicans and Democrats, red or blue, black or white, is this notion that our nation is the greatest nation on earth because Lady Justice has a blindfold on. That means Republicans are not hunted and Democrats are not protected. It means that we look at every single case based on the evidence. In America, every single person is presumed innocent, not guilty. What we’ve seen over the last several years is the weaponization of the Department of Justice against a former president. You don’t have to be a Republican to see injustice and want to fix it. You don’t have to be a Democrat to see injustice and want to fix it. You just have to be an American and stand up for the right thing.”

He added, “I don’t care whether you’re in my party or not in my party. I don’t care if you look like me or not. The one thing that makes America the city on the hill is confidence in our justice system, and today what we see is a justice system where the scales are weighted.”

