White House: China-Cuba Spy Base Report Not True, But We Won’t Say How or Deny Plans for Base Exist

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby stated that reports that China has reached an agreement for a spy facility in Cuba aren’t accurate but dodged on what specifically in the report is inaccurate and whether he’s asserting that no plans for such a facility exist.

Host Andrea Mitchell asked, “China and Cuba have now reached a secret agreement — we are told — for China to establish an electronic facility on the island, which would allow Chinese intelligence services to scoop up electronic communications throughout the southeastern U.S. What is your reaction to this?”

Kirby responded, “I’ve seen that press report. It’s not accurate. What I can tell you is that we have been concerned since day one of this administration about China’s influence activities around the world, certainly in this hemisphere and in this region. We’re watching this very, very closely. And we will — we have and will continue to take steps to mitigate any potential threat that those activities might pose so that we can make sure — and we are, we’re positive — that we can continue to defend this nation.”

Mitchell then followed up, “You’re saying it’s not accurate that they’re planning this?”

Kirby answered, “I’m saying, we’ve seen the report. It’s not accurate. We’re focused on making sure that we can mitigate any threats from China in the region.”

