Newsom: Biden Flying Migrants into Small Airports in the Night Is ‘Not Perfect’ — But There’s a ‘Different Spirit’ and He Coordinates

During a portion of an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity set to air on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that was released on Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and argued that while the migrant flights done by the Biden administration are “Not perfect.” “There’s a different spirit. There’s a different level of engagement.”

Newsom said, “This is a stunt. It’s embarrassing. It’s pathetic. It’s a stunt.”

After Hannity countered that he thinks DeSantis “did the right thing,” Newsom sarcastically responded, “Out of the goodness of his heart, he just wanted to help people? Give me a break, Sean.”

Hannity then asked, “Will you apply the same standard to Joe Biden? He’s flying all these illegal immigrants –?”

Newsom cut in to respond, “Coordinating them. Coordinating them. I’m engaged directly with the administration on coordination.”

Hannity then said, “They’re landing at 3:30 in the morning at Westchester Airport, not LaGuardia, not Kennedy, Westchester. You know why? Because they’re sneaking them in when states aren’t looking.”

Newsom responded that the Biden administration does coordinate with NGOs. He added, “Not perfect. But they’re coordinating. There’s a different spirit. There’s a different level of engagement. It’s as different as daylight and darkness. It’s not perfect. I’m — there’s some humility in this space.”

Hannity then cut in to ask, “Well, isn’t Joe Biden dumping people in Florida and all these other states?”

Newsom answered, “He doesn’t dump people anywhere.”

Hannity then cut in to ask, “What’s the difference between what Joe is doing and what DeSantis is doing?”

Newsom responded, “Everything. Pretense, manipulation, false representation.”

