Newsom: ‘I’m Not Answering’ How Many People Tell Me to Run Because Biden’s Not Fit, I Think He’s Fit

During a portion of an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity set to air on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that was released on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stated that he believes President Joe Biden has the cognitive strength to be President but refused to answer how many times people reach out to him to urge him to run because they don’t think Biden’s up to being President.

Hannity asked, “Do you think he’s cognitively strong enough to be President?”

Newsom responded, “I have conversations with him all the time, yes.”

Newsom added that he is “dead serious” about talking to Biden all the time, “I’ve talked to him when he’s been overseas. I’ve been in Air Force One, Marine One. I’ve been in the limo with him, I’ve spent time with him.”

Hannity then cut in to ask, “How many times does your phone ping a day with people saying, you need to get in this race because they agree with me that he’s not up to the job?”

Newsom responded, “Those — I see where you’re going with that, Sean.”

Hannity then cut in to say, “I’m asking.”

Newsom responded, “No, and I’m not answering.”

