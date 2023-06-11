Sununu: If Prosecutors Prove Half of Indicted Charges, Trump Has ‘a Real Problem’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that if federal prosecutors can prove half of their indictment of former President Donald Trump, “then he has a real problem.”

Partial transcript as follows:

JOHN DICKERSON: You’ve taken a look at the indictment. Do you think that the current front runner of the Republican nomination should be given the responsibility to handle the most sensitive national security documents, again? With re-election?

SUNUNU: Well, I guess we’re gonna find out. Yeah, I mean, look, if- if half of what they say they can prove is provable, then he’s got a real problem on our hands. And it’s self-inflicted. Let’s remember that this was- he had every chance in the world to hand all those files and documents back. He did just the opposite. He bragged about keeping him. So this is very self-inflicted. I mean, I guess we’ll find out of the 37 or whatever charges there are, how many he’s potentially found guilty on, so we’ll- we’ll see where it goes, and what’s disqualifying and not. But I think you know, that last segment you had was- was really telling. It’s just another example, that he could win the nomination, but cannot, mathematically cannot, win in November of 24, which is why the Republican Party needs to look to another candidate, and they’ve got a lot of great options before them.