George Conway: Conservatives Claiming to Believe in Rule of Law Is ‘Bullsh-t’

Attorney George Conway said Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that it was “bullshit” conservatives believe in equal treatment under the law if they support former President Donald Trump after his federal indictment.

On Republicans defending Trump, Conway said, “It’s mind-boggling. Have these people read the indictment? I mean, you could pick any page in that document, and basically, you have more than enough to prove guilt on a number of counts beyond a reasonable doubt. And it just goes along page after page. I mean we never see evidence like this in an indictment.”

He continued, “This is why I thought he was dead to rights back in August, they executed the search warrant, and low and behold, they came up with documents. I mean, it’s like a drug buy and bust on a street corner in the city.”

Anchor Joy Reid said, “Why do you suppose that more Republicans don’t take the easy door out, which is that Trump is a liability. As Mitch McConnell is very clear about, they could simply let this play out, say nothing, and be rid of him.”

Conway said, “These people all want him to be hit by a bus, or drive his golf court into a hazard or something but they don’t want to have their fingerprints on it. They don’t want to be blamed for it. The classic example, as you mentioned, Mitch McConnell had this cockamamie theory that we couldn’t hold a trial for somebody who did something while he was president, who was impeached while he was president. And then, he said after he voted on that technically false legal claim, he said, we have criminal law this country. It was like the greatest thing he ever said. And here we are. Now he should be saying, see that’s what I was saying. That’s what I meant.”

Reid said, “And if he broke the law, he should be treated like any other American, or any other person who did this was.”

Conway said, “Which I thought as a conservative, that was our point, or one of our points. I guess you know, it was all bullshit. Sorry.”

Reid said, “It’s cable, that’s okay.”

