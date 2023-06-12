MSNBC’s Wallace: Republican Party a ‘Threat to Domestic Security’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that the Republican Party was a “threat to domestic security.”

Wallace said, “It is surreal to have this conversation in private having worked in the government. It is indescribable to have it on live TV and to have been a part of the party that is now part of the rot and threat to domestic security in the United States. I remember, and I think based on his early messages as a candidate, he won’t mind if I disclose this for the first time. I remember talking to Chris Christie after Trump said, ‘Stand back and stand by,’ to the Proud Boys. He said, ‘All of us were trying to get him to take it back.’ I said, ‘What’s wrong with him? It was clearly a gaff.’ And as I was thinking of him explaining why Trump wouldn’t do it. I understood not just Trump’s enthusiasm for the support of anyone and everyone, including David Duke, but Trump’s insatiable appetite for violence carried out in his name. And what it has wrought, that was the fall of 2016, what it has brought is the entire Republican Party to its hands and knees. They impotent, they can’t do anything about it anymore.”

She added, “If they decided today, this is not how they want the country to be, it’s too late. It’s too late. If this is something I could find before I came on the air, do you know what the radicalized extremists found? They’re awash in violent tactical instructions on exactly how to carry out retribution for their leader, Donald Trump.”

