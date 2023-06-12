Newsom: Biden’s Post-Title 42 Success Came from Copying Trump’s Ideas, There’s a Problem with Amount of Crossers Under Biden

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Monday’s broadcast of “Hannity,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said that there is an “anger machine” around President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration, there is a problem with how many people have entered the country illegally under Biden and that the success Biden has had post-Title 42 was achieved by “taking a lot of the core tenants that the previous administration used.”

After calling for comprehensive immigration reform, Newsom said, “Look, you can criticize Biden all the time, Biden’s border crisis. I watch 24/7, surround sound anger machine around that. I get it.”

Host Sean Hannity then cut in to say, “Wait a minute, in three years, he will allow over 7.5 million people illegally into this country. You have to see there’s something wrong with that.”

Newsom answered, “No, I do. And I see there’s something right with what he’s done post-Title 42, a 70% reduction, taking a lot of the core tenants that the previous administration used. He’s now being sued by the left, not just being applauded certainly by the right. That said, here’s what’s missing: The conversation that you just suggested we should be having around dealing with asylum seekers and backlogs and updating and modernizing our visas and addressing a pathway that Ronald Reagan himself acknowledged, and I think those things are missing.”

