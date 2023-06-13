GOP Sen. Johnson: ‘Trump Had it Right’ by Not Prosecuting Hillary Even Though She Was Guilty

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) argued that former President Gerald Ford’s decision not to prosecute former President Richard Nixon was the right move and “Trump had it right, he didn’t prosecute Hillary Clinton, who I think obstructed justice pretty obviously” because politicians prosecuting their predecessors or their election challengers is dangerous and that he believes the issue around former President Trump’s handling of classified records should have been handled as a civil matter, not a criminal one.

Johnson said, “Gerald Ford had it right, he didn’t prosecute Nixon. Trump had it right, he didn’t prosecute Hillary Clinton, who I think obstructed justice pretty obviously. But we don’t do this. This is what totalitarians do. They prosecute people that they followed, and then they also prosecute their primary challenges in the upcoming election. That’s what Joe Biden’s doing. So, this never should have been turned into a criminal case. The records should have been handled civilly, never should have had a SWAT raid on the President’s residence there. Let’s face it, I think those records were pretty secure under Secret Service protection, and this indictment never should have been handed down.”

