Kemp: We’re Better Off Because I Wasn’t Worried about Criticisms from Trump, Dems on COVID Reopening

CBS News Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa asked, “If someone who didn’t follow you met you on the street and said, Gov., just where do you stand on Trump right now, what would you say?”

Kemp answered, “I appreciate a lot of the things that President Trump, Vice President Pence, and the Pence — or Trump/Pence administration did for the State of Georgia. We worked very closely with them. I’ve obviously disagreed with a lot of things. He was very critical of me and the state when I reopened really small parts of our economy after COVID. But I was fighting for our people. I wasn’t worried about getting criticized by him or the national media or the local media or the Democrats, for that matter. I was standing up for the hardworking people of our state. And I think our state and our country [are] better for that. I did the same thing with getting our kids back in the classroom.”

