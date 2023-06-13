Rubio: There Will Now Be ‘Tremendous Pressure’ on Next GOP POTUS to Charge Biden, His Family

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) predicted that the indictment of former President Donald Trump will create a precedent and “The next Republican president is going to be under tremendous pressure to bring charges and indict Joe Biden, his family, his crackhead son, whoever.”

Rubio said [relevant remarks begin around 4:30] that an attitude has developed where we can weaponize institutions “on both sides. You think this ends here? The next Republican president is going to be under tremendous pressure to bring charges and indict Joe Biden, his family, his crackhead son, whoever. The pressure’s going to be extraordinary. They’re going to turn us into — so, we’re decadent and we’re in decline because we thought we could do anything we wanted with our economy, we could send our jobs and factories overseas, break our politics, break our culture, break our society. We don’t need parents, we don’t need neighborhood[s], we don’t need family anymore, all these crazy ideas. And now reality’s catching up and it’s hurting us badly. And today is frankly just a symptom of a much bigger problem…and that is, we no longer live in that world. We need to understand America is being challenged in a way it hasn’t been challenged in 30 or 40 years and we either respond or we are going to live in a world in which the most powerful and stable country in the world is going to be China, a Communist dictatorship, not the United States.”

