Mace: Trump Prosecution a ‘Distraction’ from Biden Corruption Probe

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox News Tonight,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) claimed the Department of Justice’s effort to convict former President Donald Trump was meant to serve as a distraction from the corruption allegations plaguing President Joe Biden and members of his family.

The South Carolina Republican lawmaker said the allegations stemmed from evidence of corruption, bribery and money laundering.

“I think after seeing the president of the United States literally try to throw in jail his number one political opponent today, we see a lot of reasons,” she said. “This is a distraction from our getting access to bribery, evidence and allegations in the 1023 form. When Alvin Bragg in New York indicted President Trump, that was the day that we got access by the Treasury to the Suspicious Activity Reports. There is a reason that there are no coincidences in politics, Brian. This is happening for a reason to distract from the allegations and evidence of corruption, bribery, money laundering by Joe Biden and his family. That’s why this is happening today.”

“[I] mean, Donald Trump primaried me last year,” Mace added. “I’m the only House Republican to survive a Donald Trump Republican primary last year. So, we have not always seen eye to eye. But what I do believe what is happening in this country is shameful, having the president of the United States take out and put in jail his number one political enemy, his number one political opponent today is a travesty. It’s un-American. It’s not democratic, and it’s shameful. And we even heard Biden last in November say he was going to take out Donald Trump by any means necessary and it’s wrong, it is shameful and every American, Republican or Democrat, Independent alike should be standing up for democracy tonight.”

