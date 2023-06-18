Bill Barr: Trump Will Likely Be Indicted on January 6 Case this Summer

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he now believes former President Donald Trump will face charges over the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Co-host Robert Costa said, “Trump was indicted and arraigned in the records case. Do you believe is a target, potentially in the January 6 case?

Barr said, “Yes. And, by the way, I defended him on cases that I think are unfair, like the one up in New York and so forth. I think the January 6 case will be a hard case to make because of First Amendment interest. But I am actually beginning to think they will pull the trigger on that. I would expect it to be this summer.”

He added, “Because of the First Amendment interests, we don’t want to get in a position where people can’t complain about an election.”

Barr concluded, “I am more skeptical of that case but I think it is likely it will be brought.”

